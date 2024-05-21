These Lenovo laptops have stellar AI features creators will actually want

AI is getting baked right into hardware now, and Microsoft is partnering with the best laptop brands for Copilot+ AI machines. One of the newest examples is Lenovo. And they’re cramming in stellar AI features that creators will actually use. You can find them on the new Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 machines.

The Yoga Slim 7x wants to be the go-to machine for creators on the move. Thanks to the Snapdragon X Elite processor, this laptop contains a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU that pumps out a staggering 45 TOPS. That’s a lot of horsepower for these new AI features. The onboard AI can handle everything from text-to-image creation to advanced photo and video editing. The battery can keep going for days with its 70Wh capacity. This machine is all about portability without compromising on power, weighing in at just 1.28kg and 12.9mm thin.

Lenovo’s Yoga Slim 7x sports a dazzling 14.5-inch 3K 90Hz OLED touch panel that hits a peak brightness of 1000 nits. With support for both 100% sRGB and P3 colour gamuts, this display promises vibrant, true-to-life colours. Plus, it’s TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light, so you can work longer without straining your eyes. The audio experience is equally impressive with Lenovo Premium Suite’s four-speaker system delivering crisp, clear sound.

Now, shifting gears to the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, Lenovo’s new powerhouse for business users. This model also packs the Snapdragon X Elite processor with its 12-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU and Adreno GPU. The integrated NPU brings high-level AI capabilities right to your fingertips. It enhances productivity with features like Recall for easy document retrieval and Copilot+ for AI-assisted tasks.

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is designed with professionals in mind. It features a 14-inch display available in various configurations, including a WUXGA IPS panel and a stunning 2.8K OLED option. The communication bar houses an FHD+IR MIPI camera with a physical shutter for added privacy. Connectivity options are robust with Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G capabilities. The 58Wh battery promises multi-day usage, making it perfect for long business trips.

Fancy a new AI machine for your creative needs? The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x will be available from June with a starting price of $1199. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 will also be available from June, with a starting price of $1699. Both models will be up for pre-order soon directly from Lenovo.

