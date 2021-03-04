This Stormtrooper helmet is the Star Wars head gear you’re looking for

While the UK’s COVID-19 vaccination programme is going better than anything overseen by Boris Johnson could possibly be expected to, chances are masks are still going to be part of everyday life for a little while longer, so why not have a bit of fun with yours? Hasbro's First Order Stormtrooper helmet (£99.99) certainly won’t satisfy any official PPE requirements but it definitely covers your nose and mouth, plus there’s a battery-powered voice-changer built-in, so you can adopt a particularly menacing tone when you remind your fellow shoppers that their own masks are supposed to go over their noses, or that they’ve just pushed in front of you in the queue for the hand sanitiser. The only problem is, aren't you a little short for a Stormtrooper?