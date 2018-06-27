Masta Box is a Fidget Cube that’s also a Bluetooth media controller and presentation aid

Backed to the tune of over six million bucks, the Fidget Cube desk toy showed loads of people like to fiddle. Now, Masta Box (from CA$37 – about £21) seeks to eke productivity from your restless digits. Like the toy that inspired it, this is a tiny six-sided device with buttons and switches to click, and a ‘massage pad’ surface to rub. But it’s also a Bluetooth 4.0 gadget, with a thumb-controllable trackball, a fully functional joystick, a Micro SD card slot, and a laser pointer. Ideal, then, for fidgeters who fancy a twiddling toy that doubles as a presentation aid or media centre controller. Just take care to not prod the glowing Bluetooth off switch during that vital presentation, or nonchalantly fiddle with the device in the office and fire the laser pointer at your boss’s face.