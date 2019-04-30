Lego develops new Braille Bricks to help blind and visually impaired children learn

Lego has created a new range of Braille Bricks to help blind and visually impaired children learn the tactile writing system in a playful and engaging way, and develop the skills needed to thrive in a fast-paced modern world. The unique bricks will be moulded with the same number of studs used for individual letters and numbers in the Braille alphabet, and will also feature a printed letter or character to ensure the tool is equally accessible for sighted teachers, students, and family members. The wholesome product is currently being tested in Danish, Norwegian, English, and Portugese, and Lego hopes the finished article will be ready for launch in 2020.