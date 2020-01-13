Lego celebrates 110 years of Old Trafford with new replica set

Manchester United fans don’t have much to smile about at the moment. Their form under Ole Gunnar Solskjær is all over the place, Paul Pogba is seemingly on his way, and at this point their hated rivals over on Merseyside could probably play the rest of the season blindfolded and still lift the Premier League trophy. Luckily, the United faithful can distract themselves from all of the above with a new 3898-piece, 1:600 Lego replica of Old Trafford. Launching to coincide with the Theatre of Dreams’ 110th anniversary, the Lego Creator Expert model features brickified tributes to features such as the United Trinity Statue and the Munich memorial clock. Lego VIP members can purchase the £250 set from Lego stores from Jan 16, with general availability beginning February 1, the day of the anniversary.