Western Digital's latest My Passport SSD is almost twice as fast as its predecessor

Alright, SSDs might not be as exciting as tech-stuffed TVs or flagship smartphones, but top-notch storage solutions are absolutely worth shouting about. Take the new My Passport SSD from Western Digital. The sleek palm-sized drive allows users to move and edit content in super-quick time thanks to NVMe technology that delivers read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s - making it almost twice as fast as its predecessor. It even features 256-bit AES hardware encryption to help keep your valuable files safe, and shock, vibration, and drop resistance to offset any accidental bumps and scrapes. Expect to pay around £136.99 for the 500GB model and £221.99 for the 1TB edition.