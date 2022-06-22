The Xiaomi Book S 12.4 is a debut Windows detachable

Xiaomi has taken a break from pumping out Android smartphones to explore the Windows world for a bit. No, Windows Phone hasn’t suddenly made a comeback: the Book S 12.4 is a Windows 11 detachable laptop, the firm’s first-ever 2-in-1 to hit the UK.

Aimed at go-anywhere workers that don’t always need a keyboard, the Book S 12.4 is a Microsoft Surface-inspired slate with built-in kickstand and stylus support. The big difference is what’s underneath. Instead of Intel or AMD silicon, Xiaomi has gone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 CPU, which it says is good for more than 13 hours of use between charges. And if you’re working that many hours a day, you’re probably not paid enough. It’s paired with a 65W gallium nitride (GaN) charger for speedy top-ups.

There’s 8GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage. Connectivity is limited to a single USB-C port and 3.5mm headphone port. There’s also a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front webcam and dual speakers.

The 12.4in touchscreen uses a 2560×1600 LCD panel that Xiaomi says delivers 500 nits of peak brightness and covers 100% sRGB colour gamut coverage, which should mean creative pros can get to work without worrying they aren’t getting an accurate image. It supports 10-point multi-touch and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Book S 12.4 plays nicely with Xiaomi’s Smart Pen stylus, and magnetically connects to the keyboard cover which adds tenkeyless QWERTY keys and a touchpad for when productivity is paramount.

The Xiaomi Book S 12.4 is set to land in the UK this week, direct from Xiaomi or the usual online retailers. Expect to pay £649 for the tablet, with the keyboard and Smart Pen stylus available separately. There’s no word on pricing for either of the accessories just yet.