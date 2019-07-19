pi-top [4] is a Raspberry Pi-powered kit to get computing off of desks and into the real world

Modern computing isn’t just about bathing your face in a sea of code – it wants you to get creations out into the real world. At least, pi-top [4] (from $199) does. Powered by a Raspberry Pi 4 with 4GB of RAM, the module includes a programmable mini-screen and buttons, and the kit includes a metal case with 14 magnetic components. Sensors, buttons, LEDs, and Lego connectors help you bring inventions to life. All this is backed up by social platform Further, for sharing your exploits with others. Not enough? Upgrade to a bundle with an 11.6in touchscreen with detachable Bluetooth keyboard. Too traditional? Grab the AVK (Advanced Vehicle Kit), and build fully programmable vehicles. Make a rover with a camera to roam your dwelling! Invent a plantbot to sow seeds! Add lasers and act out a scene from Terminator, bringing about the end of humanity as we know it! OK, maybe not that last one.