Panasonic’s hard-as-nails Toughbook CF-20 now lasts longer than ever

Panasonic’s Toughbook laptops have never been lookers, but that has never been the point, No, the rugged 2-in-1s are designed to be used in working environments where a computer getting royally bashed up is an inevitability, rather than a disaster. The latest in the line is the Toughbook CF-20, which now has up to 17 hours of battery life if you opt to add a second battery under the keyboard. Without, the Toughbook 20 can go for 8.5 hours. The 10.1in tablet has a 1,920x1,200 screen resolution, and it can now be used with a stylus. Under the hood you’ve got an Intel Core i5-75Y7 processor, Intel HD Graphics 615, a 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM as standard. Both can be bumped up. The most important thing, though, is that MIL-STD-810G certification, which makes it resistant to just about everything. Drop away. Prices in the US start at $3,099.