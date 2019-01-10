New Lenovo tablet doubles as an Alexa-infused smart display

Do you ever feel like your gadgets could work a bit harder when you’re not actually using them? Lenovo does. That’s why its new Android-powered Smart Tab has a second job. When you’re not jabbing away at its 10.1in FHD display, it has a speaker-packing Smart Dock that also includes three far-field microphones, so you can summon Alexa and use it as a smart display. The Smart Tab comes in two almost identical-looking versions. Both have Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processors, but the slightly chunkier M10 has up to 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, a pair of speakers, and a 2MP camera on the front and a 5MP one on the rear, while the P10 (pictured) has double the storage, two extra speakers, 4GB of RAM, better cameras, and throws in a fingerprint sensor for good measure. There’s no UK pricing info yet but the M10 costs $200 in the US, with the P10 setting you back $100 more.