This NES-inspired wireless mouse is the latest Bluetooth accessory from 8BitDo

8BitDo, the creator of must-have bluetooth accessories, has churned out another undoubted fan-favourite in the form of this new NES-inspired wireless mouse. Built in collaboration with Swedish designer Daniel Jansson, the N30 Wireless Mouse ($24.99) is styled after the iconic NES controller, complete with bright red clicker buttons, a matte grey finish, and d-pad navigation button, but is also packed with a fair bit of tech. Indeed, despite looking like it was born in the 1980s, the N30 uses a 3D touch panel in favour of a traditional scroll wheel (to help maintain that retro aesthetic), employs 2.4Ghz wireless technology, and boasts 10,000 dpi, a 10 meter range, and up to 120 hours of use on a single AA battery. That's not half-bad for just over 20 quid.