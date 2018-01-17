Microsoft’s Surface Book 2 is a bigger and better hybrid laptop for power users

We’ve been waiting a long time for Microsoft to give its Surface Book a proper upgrade, and finally arrived in the form of the - you guessed it - Surface Book 2. There are all-new and much more powerful 13in models, but the headline-grabber here is the stupidly powerful 15in variant. On the outside it just looks like a blown up version of its little bro, but this beast is kitted with an 8th-Gen Quad-Core i7-8650U (as standard), while a GTX 1060 and 6GB of video RAM means it will handle your Xbox games without breaking a sweat, and we’re not just talking about puny 2D platformers. A built-in wireless adaptor even lets you use your Xbox One controller. Elsewhere, there’s a redesigned hinge to reduce screen wobble when you’re in laptop mode, a better backlit keyboard, USB-C and the promise of a MacBook Pro-crushing 17 hours of battery life across the board. The scary bit, predictably, is price. The entry-level core i7-kitted 13in model, backed by GTX 1050 and 2GB of graphics memory, clocks in at £1,499 (S$2680), but the big guy will set you back an eye-watering £2,999 (S$5365). Both went on sale in the US in November, with the 13in version hitting the UK a month later - but it's only now that we've been able to put down a pre-order for the 15in. It'll ship later this month.