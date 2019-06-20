The Kano PC is an educational built-it-yourself Windows 10 laptop kit

Microsoft has joined forces with build-your-own computer company Kano to develop a new DIY touchscreen Windows 10 laptop kit. Designed with classrooms in mind, the Kano PC ($299) will help children understand technology and create with code. It will need to be built and customised by the young ragamuffins themselves, helping them understand the inner workings of PC technology while teaching them how to code through the use of fun apps, music projects, video games, and art. The device itself sports a 11.6in touchscreen display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 1.44 GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8350 quad-core processor, HDMI port, headphone jack, bluetooth and WiFi connections, and two USB ports. Currently available for preorder, the Kano PC is due to launch in the U.S., Canada, and the UK on October 21.