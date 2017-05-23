Huawei brings the MateBook back - along with a few new Mates of its own

Clearly one Windows 10-powered portable just wasn't enough for Huawei. The MateBook is no more, but its replacement has brought two bigger brothers along for the ride. The €999 detachable MateBook E tablet now comes bundled with a keyboard cover, so you don't have to spend even more cash just to type up an email, and adds a hinge that'll let you work at just about any angle. Want power, instead of portability? The €999 MateBook D laptop has a 15.6in screen, nVidia GeForce 940MX graphics and a full-fat Core i7 CPU. Or what about MacBook portability and power, but without the MacBook price to match? The €1399 MateBook X seems to fill that void with a metal-wrapped 12in screen that has some of the skinniest bezels you'll find on a laptop this side of a Dell XPS 13. The Core i7 CPU inside is completely fanless, too, so it won't make a racket while you're tapping away, and the speakers were built with a helping hand from audio experts Dolby - so you know they should sound good. All three will go on sale later this year.