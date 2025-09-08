This new Hermès H08 model is my favourite yet

Hermès has a knack for creating quirky, highly desirable watches, and the latest additions to the H08 line might be its most convincing yet. The collection, first launched as a modern, masculine take on everyday sportiness, now expands with two new titanium models with a colourful pop.

The H08 sits somewhere between round and square, with its cushion-shaped case softened by subtle edges. In titanium, it feels light yet sturdy, the kind of watch that disappears on your wrist until you glance down and realise you’re wearing something beautifully crafted.

The case measures 42mm, finished in a mix of satin-brushed and polished surfaces to give it depth. It’s contemporary, but not too flashy.

Inside beats the Hermès Manufacture H1837 automatic movement, a calibre made in Switzerland with 193 components, 50 hours of power reserve, and a neatly decorated rotor that carries Hermès’ signature “sprinkling of Hs.” It’s a very neat detail.

The first new variant is the purist’s choice: a light titanium case paired with a grained dial in soft tones, interrupted only by bold Arabic numerals and a playful flash of orange on the seconds hand. Hermès keeps things versatile with strap options – titanium bracelet, webbing, or rubber in orange, bleu abysse, or black for sportier flair.

The second model is more colourful. Its grey dial is given life by numerals in bleu Saint-Cyr, glowing thanks to Super-LumiNova. The bezel switches to black ceramic, alternating satin and polished finishes, adding contrast and a slightly sharper edge. A dark grey or matching blue strap completes the look. It’s easily my favourite colourway, the cool blue details against the muted titanium and ceramic are a really nice combination.

Both watches remain water-resistant to 10 bar, so they’re more than capable of taking on everyday knocks and the odd swim.

The Hermès H08 in titanium is available now starting at US$7200 / £6340.

