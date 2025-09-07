The Genesis Electrified GV70 is so magical I’m craving more time behind the wheel

Stuff Verdict The Genesis Electrified GV70 is a gloriously indulgent slab of all all-electric innovation, with the added benefit of having exclusive appeal. Pros Fabulous for wafting effortlessly around in

The Genesis badge and looks are distinctive

Good level of tech adds to the overall appeal Cons The range could always be better

A sizable thing to park in small spaces

Luxury trim takes pushes the price up

Genesis is still an outside choice compared to other premium brands, but I rather like that sort of appeal. Put it this way, you’re less likely to see the new and improved Genesis GV70 on the roads compared something like a Mercedes EQE. That’s a good thing for anyone looking for some exclusivity. I’ve recently been driving the Genesis Electrified GV70 Luxury edition, which provided me with an even more premium feel than normal.

The latest incarnation of the Genesis Electrified GV70 has been tweaked and fine-tuned too. There’s better range thanks to a bigger battery, increasing from 77kWh to 84kWh, which now promises to deliver up to 298 miles. Along with some considered design revisions, which enhance rather than make the SUV look dramatically different, the Genesis GV70 is, I think, one of the best big all-electric car’s money can buy.

Sure, the Luxury trim I’ve experienced pushes the price tag up to nearly £75K, but there’s a lot on offer here for the money. Adding to the appeal are the lashings of clever Korean carmaking tech on offer, which works just as well as it does across any of the other Genesis or parent company Hyundai car portfolio. Fast charging right up to an impressive 240kW adds an extra boost to the desirability factor. Put it all together and this is a premium package with a capital ‘P’.

The styling

I think the Genesis Electrified GV70 Luxury edition looks just about right, considering it’s a big and bulky all-electric SUV. For starters, the elegant but subtle curves to the body line are great on the eye and it’s certainly no lump, despite its hefty stature. Up front, there’s a very distinctive grille and mildly tweaked front-end cosmetics that make the Electrified GV70 instantly recognisable. There are very cool headlights, with taillights that have the same sympathetic treatment. The huge alloys are delicious as well. A neat touch is the charging port behind that grille, which makes it a very easy car to charge. Even at awkward locations.

Inside, there are more treats to be had, with the usual premium feel delivered by Genesis products. The cockpit area is a fab place to be, with a high-up driving position and the opportunity to get super comfortable thanks to multi-adjustable electric seats. My car also benefitted from an expansive panoramic glass roof, which on top of the interior colour, made the ambience really uplifting.

The drive

It would be easy to not expect much in terms of drivability from the Genesis Electrified GV70, but I was really impressed with how nice it was behind the wheel. At over 2,300kg this is a big old bus, so there’s the length and width to keep in mind around tight lanes and brutally small underground car parks. The on-board tech helps with that, thanks to a smattering of cameras and sensors that offer guidance when it’s needed.

Out on the open road though, the Genesis Electrified GV70 wafts along effortlessly. There’s a solid chunk of power to be had from the boosted powertrain too, although the range is will a little lacking compared to some similarly sized offerings. However, if you can find one of those super-fast chargers, the Genesis Electrified GV70 can be rejuiced at speeds of up to 350kW, which is enough to get it back up to full power in, well, an average coffee break really.

Thrill seekers will like the 4.4-second time achievable for 0-62mph, supplemented by a Boost mode, which makes the Genesis Electrified GV70 more than able to take on the occasional challenging overtake manoeuvre. Adrenalin levels are raised still further by the in-car tech that can tweak the seat bolsters when the car is in attack mode. Oh, and Genesis has also added in virtual gearshifts as well as an audio backdrop following the update, which delivers a bit of novelty value to a drive if you care for it.

Naturally, I did find that over exuberance could tend to make the upright SUV roll about a bit in the bends, but overall, the drive is very decent. It all worked best when I took it steady with the Genesis Electrified GV70. At that point, it felt just about right.

The technology

Korean cars invariably come packed with decent levels of tech. In the case of the Luxury grade car that I tested, there was even more on offer. The seats, for example, boasted heating and cooling, plus there was a brilliant Bang & Olufsen Dolby Atmos audio system. This sounded great with no less than fifteen speakers peppering the interior for a really immersive experience.



Even without plumping for the Luxury trim, buyers still get lots of cool stuff from the base Pure grade upwards, with the likes of a heated steering wheel and triple-climate zone coverage. Shell out a little more and the Dynamic trim adds in a useful 360-degree camera and the head-up display is a real boon too. However, a Genesis feels best when you’ve got all the toys, which is why I was so smitten with my Luxury edition. It had the lot.

Genesis Electrified GV70 verdict

It’s hard to really find fault with the Genesis Electrified GV70. I think it does everything really well and offers a more individual experience than being behind the wheel of something like a by-numbers BMW or Mercedes-Benz SUV. The looks are definitely distinctive, and the performance is fine as is the range if you’re not too fussed about it being sub-300 mile.

What is also hugely impressive is the way the Genesis Electrified GV70 has been put together. The build quality as well as the fit and finish are fabulous and go a fair way to justifying the pretty high purchase price.

Genesis Electrified GV70 technical specifications

Powertrain Permanent magnet synchronous motor Battery 84kW Power 483bhp Torque 516lb ft 0-60mph 4.4sec Top speed 149mph Range 298 miles Charge rate 240kWh Cargo volume 503 litres