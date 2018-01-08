HP’s new Spectre x360 15 is for creatives who crave more power

In today’s pretty-similar-to-the-last-one-but-different-enough-to-be-newsworthy laptop news, we bring you the latest version of HP’s Spectre x360 15, making its debut at CES. Added to this year’s model are a fingerprint reader and full sized numberbad on the right of the keyboard. Under the hood you’ll find 8th gen quad-core Intel Core processors, with an option of NVIDIA’s GeForce MX150 graphics or Radeon RX Vega M to make that 4K 15.6in display really sing. It’s a convertible machine, so you’ll obviously want to make use of that 360-degree hinge and Tilt Pen when playing around with the scratch-resistant touchscreen. The updated model will go on sale from March 8th for $1,370 (around £1,011).