HP's latest Omen gaming laptop has real X factor

X really does mark the spot for HP's return to gratuitously OTT gaming laptops - all it takes is a single screw to open the Omen X up and swap out the hard disk, SSD and RAM when it's time to upgrade. Not that you'll be doing that any time soon, with the top-spec model arriving with 1TB of mechanical storage, two 1TB SSDs and a whopping 32GB of RAM. Add in an overclockable Intel Core i7-7820HK CPU, Nvidia's beastly GeForce GTX 1080 mobile graphics card, and a 4K, G-Sync compatible screen, and you've got an absolute monster of a machine. The customisable LEDs and mechanical keyboard are just the cherry on top. It's going on sale in November, with prices starting from US$1999.