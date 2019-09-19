The HP Elite Dragonfly is the lightest compact convertible laptop in the world (apparently)

There are lightweight laptops, and then there's the HP Elite Dragonfly ($1549). The sleek hybrid weighs less than 1kg, which according to HP makes it the lightest compact business convertible in the world. Although we can't vouch for that claim with absolute certainty, packing so much tech into a machine that weighs about the same as a chunky book is a pretty impressive feat. Speaking of which, aside from being floaty light, the Elite Dragonfly also sports a durable CNC-machinese magnesium body, an ultra-lightweight quiet keyboard and touchpad, an 8th Gen Intel Core vPro processor, 24.5 hours of battery life, and the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Oh, and you'll also get a 13in ultrabright touchscreen display that can be flipped between laptop, tablet, tent, and media mode in a snap. What, you wanted more?