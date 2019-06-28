Flip out with Chuwi’s MiniBook, a pint-sized Windows 10 PC that’s also an 8in tablet

Tiny laptops that want to be tablets – or vice versa – are nothing new. But Chuwi nonetheless hopes you’ll be tempted by its MiniBook (from $420; $550 for m3 version). Chuwi claims the dinky device has full-on PC performance – at least in the Intel Core m3 version that’s also stuffed with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and an 8in touchscreen display. The 360-degree hinge lets you quickly flip the thing between three modes – mini laptop; tiny telly; tablet/book/massive phone that’ll have Dom Joly scurrying for a lawyer. There are expansion smarts, by way of handy M.2 SSD and micro SD slots. And you won’t even have to file your fingers down to points to type on the thing either, given the full-size backlit keys. Bonus!