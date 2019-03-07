The Corsair K83 entertainment keyboard will make controlling your smart TV a doddle

PC hardware ad peripheral maker Corsair is sliding into the home entertainment sector with the launch of a new wireless entertainment keyboard. The Corsair K83 (£99) will connect to your living room PC, compatible smart TV, and other multimedia devices to make sifting through menus and searching for your favourite shows on apps like Spotify, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu and others a breeze. An intuitive joystick control with click buttons means it can even be used to play games, while a dedicated aluminium volume roller with press-to-mute makes controlling your tines a doddle. It even looks like it belongs in the living room, with a sleek alluminium design and LED backlighting providing the icing on the cake.