Cooler Master’s KFConsole is a gaming PC that keeps your wings warm

If you’ve not been lucky enough to bag yourself an Xbox Series X or PS5 yet, don’t worry: there could be an even better option on the horizon. KFC has added a real zinger to its menu and teamed up with Cooler Master to create the KFConsole – the world’s first gaming PC to come with a built-in chicken chamber. It uses the system’s airflow to keep your dinner warm while you finish off your game of Star Wars: Squadrons, which should look suitably slick thanks to the KFConsole’s Intel Nuc 9 Extreme Compute Element, hot-swappable Asus GPU, and two Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSDs. Exact tech specs aren’t available yet, and there’s no definite release date, but we do know it’ll be VR-ready, with 4K graphics at 240Hz and up to 240fps. Mouse-clickin’ good.