Azio Fokal is a premium keyboard wrapped in leather, with a control knob inspired by classic cameras

Having previously been inspired by vintage typewriters, Azio’s keyboard designers for their latest creation turned their minds to classic cameras. The result is Fokal (from £122), a mechanical keyboard that looks unlike anything else on the market. Gateron switches make you feel like a modern-day Hunter S. Thompson. The unit’s housing comprises aluminium and a leather surround, for a premium tactile feel. There’s a huge battery that’ll last four months on a single charge, support for up to three connected devices, and an optical companion numberpad. And then there’s the Fokal Control Knob. This chunky controller is the keyboard’s defining element, enabling you to operate all kinds of functions one-handed. The dial has infinite spin, and you can also waggle the knob like a joystick, and click its button. Ideal for fiddling with multimedia, editing within apps, or, possibly, playing Pac-Man like never before.