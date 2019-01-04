Asus' first ever Chromebook tablet will introduce kids to Chrome OS

Asus has unveiled its first ever Chromebook tablet, and the rugged device has been designed to introduce Chrome OS to children around the world. Aimed squarely at the education sector, the Asus Chromebook Tablet CT100 runs the same version of Chrome OS children will likely encounter on notebooks and desktops later on in life, but comes in a recognisable form factor that's been reinforced to withstand life in the hands of children. That means a 10mm thick rubberised chassis, a 9.7inch QXGA display coveted in strong tempered glass, and a 35Wh lithium-polymer battery with enough juice to last the whole school day. The tablet also packs 4GB of RAM to keep performance smooth as students hop between Chrome windows and Android apps, and 32GB of storage to homework can be kept safe and sound.