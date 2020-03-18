Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air doubles up on speed and storage, and gets improved keyboard

As was widely predicted, Apple has launched its first new products of 2020, one of which being a new MacBook Air. As you’d expect, the world’s most popular Mac has been given a sizeable spec bump, with the 2020 model delivering up to two times faster CPU performance and up to 80% faster graphics courtesy of Intel's Iris Plus graphics. The £999 base model now comes with 256GB of storage, double that of its predecessor, which means even more movies and photos to stare at on its lovely Retina display. But perhaps the biggest upgrade to this year’s Air is external. Apple has abandoned its divisive butterfly keyboard and replaced it with the MacBook Pro 16’s Magic Keyboard, which uses a scissor-switch mechanism that we found to be much nicer to type on. Naturally, Apple says it’s the best MacBook Air ever made, and you can order it from today. Also updated today was the Mac Mini, which, like the MacBook Air, sees double the storage capacity on the standard configuration at 256GB. The £1099 configuration features 512GB of storage, and every Mac mini is made from 100 percent recycled aluminium.