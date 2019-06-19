The all-new Kindle Oasis might just be the perfect travel companion

The summer holidays are almost upon us, which for most folks means a chance to jet off somewhere scorching hot, lounge by a crystal blue pool, and tuck into a good book (or ten). With that rather tantalising proposition in mind, Amazon has unveiled a brand new Kindle with a display that'll blow your socks off. The Kindle Oasis (£229) sports a reworked 7in Paperwhite screen that combines the latest e-ink technology with an adjustable warm light that lets users easily transition from daytime to nighttime reading. It's also built to withstand accidental drops and is IPX8 rated to protect against immersion in fresh water for up to 60 minutes, making it the perfect poolside companion during those well-earned summer sojourns.