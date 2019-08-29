All-in-one Lenovo IdeaCentre A540 comes with wireless-charging base

We’ve never seen a tree that looks like Lenovo’s new IdeaCentre all-in-one PC, but that’s apparently what inspired the A540’s asymmetrical design. Not many trees have 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and AMD Radeon RX560 graphics either, plus it’s very rare to find one running Windows 10 (they’re usually on Leaf OS). Available in two sizes, 24in or 27in, it must be some sort of bonsai, while the steel trunk curves down to a stump that doubles as a wireless charger, even when the power is switched off. You can plant one in your home in September, with the 24in one starting at €799 and the 27in version starting at €999.