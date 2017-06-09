This 49in Samsung monitor is as wide as three screens, as tall as one

Multi-display setups are all well and good, but there’s an inevitable moment of concentration intrusion when the action flicks across the border between screens. At this point there are two options: buy a big TV, or buy this mammoth, ultra-widescreen monitor. Samsung’s CHG90 QLED (US$1499) offers a 32:9 aspect ratio across 49 inches - equivalent to a trio of 1280 x 1080 displays standing side-by-side. It’s curved, naturally, and is one of the first to feature AMD’s Radeon FreeSync 2 tech for stunning, stutter-free HDR gameplay - which should make driving games and, more importantly, spreadsheets a joy to behold.