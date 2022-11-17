Sonic Lamb headphones promise sound you can feel

Bass-heads looking to give their brains a rattle with sound are in for a treat with the upcoming Sonic Lamb headphones. The wireless over-ears effectively emulate a subwoofer through clever dual-driver tech, letting you feel every note as well as hear it.

A full-range driver handles the mids and high-end frequencies, while a second proprietary driver uses the headphones’ ear pads as a virtual diaphragm for pumping out bass. The firm reckons being able to ‘feel’ the sound puts these cans on par with the rumble of a cinema, home theatre or gig setup with dedicated subwoofers – and should cut down on listening fatigue, because the low-end isn’t being sent as air pressure waves into your delicate ear drums.

You’ll be able to tweak the level of feeling on the fly, swapping between Hear, Feel, Immerse and Beast modes using controls built into the headphone earpiece. Two built-in mics handle hands-free calls, and there’s a detachable boom microphone that could come in handy for gaming.

The wireless headphones promise Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX HD, SBC and AAC codecs, along with USB-C wired connectivity for 24-bit, 96kHz playback. Bluetooth multipoint also lets you hook up two devices at once.

A built-in 1400mAh battery should be good for up to 24 hours of listening between charges, or six if you stick them in the dramatically-named “Beast Mode” and crank the volume right up.

Sonic Lamb’s crowdfunding campaign hit its target within a week, and at the time of writing has three more to go. Would-be backers can head to the Sonic Lamb Indiegogo page now and stump up £173/$199 to be among the first to get a pair when they go on general sale in March 2023.