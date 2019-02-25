News
ZTE’s Blade V10 has a 32MP selfie snapper
Just stay away from it on the morning after the night before
How much do you like your own face? Quite lot, we’d hope, if you plan on picking up ZTE’s Blade V10. It offers an Octa-core 2.1GHz processor, a 2280 x1080 FHD+ display, a 3,200mAh battery, a headphone jack and a 16MP/5MP rear camera setup. But the real talking point here is the 32MP selfie camera, which, with the help of onboard AI, takes staggeringly (perhaps literally if you’ve had a really big night) detailed photos of your mush, even when you’re in a poorly lit room. The phone is due to launch in Europe next month, so it might be a good time to start moisturising.
Smartphones