ZTE’s Blade V10 has a 32MP selfie snapper

How much do you like your own face? Quite lot, we’d hope, if you plan on picking up ZTE’s Blade V10. It offers an Octa-core 2.1GHz processor, a 2280 x1080 FHD+ display, a 3,200mAh battery, a headphone jack and a 16MP/5MP rear camera setup. But the real talking point here is the 32MP selfie camera, which, with the help of onboard AI, takes staggeringly (perhaps literally if you’ve had a really big night) detailed photos of your mush, even when you’re in a poorly lit room. The phone is due to launch in Europe next month, so it might be a good time to start moisturising.