Xiaomi’s Mi A2 is an affordable new Android One phone with dual cameras

Things you can only get in Spain: decent paella, a massive tomato-throwing festival and, for now at least, the Xiaomi Mi A2. We hope this changes, because you’re getting a fair bit of bang for your modest buck. The €249 handset has a 6in, 18:9 display with a 1080p resolution, a dual 12MP and 20MP camera setup, and a 20MP selfie snapper on the front. Under the hood sits a Snapdragon 660 processor, and the phone tops out at 128GB with 6GB RAM. Google's stripped-back Android One operating system, meanwhile, makes sure you're only giveny the stuff you need. As mentioned, you can’t buy the Mi A2 outside of Spain at launch, but we’re hopeful it could appear on these shores one day.