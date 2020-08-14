Xiaomi has squeezed an AI quad-camera and gigantic battery into a £159 smartphone

Xiaomi is continuing its tradition of releasing ridiculously good value smartphones with the RedMi 9. The company's latest entry-level model is light on price and heavy on features, and packs an 13MP AI quad camera with a wide-angle and macro lens, 6.53in FHD+ Dot Drop display, 8MP selfie camera, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a whopping 5020mAh battery for the low, low price of £159. Dual SIM, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.0 support are also included, and the whole thing is wrapped in a splash-proof nano coating that should protect it from any accidental aquatic adventures. Oh, and the best part? It's available in the UK right now.