The Vivo V17 Pro has two pop-up selfie cameras and four more around the back

Chinese tech company Vivo has unveiled a new smartphone with not one, but two pop-up selfie cameras. Pitched as a mid-to-high end flagship device, the V17 Pro ($425) has six cameras in total, including two front-facing 32MP and 8MP lenses which are packed into what's officially known as the Dual Elevating Front Camera. Yeah, it's a bit of a mouthful. Around the back the V17 Pro features a 48MP main camera alongside a 13MP telephoto lens, 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP portrait lens. That wide-angle also doubles up as a macro lens, and is capable of snapping objects from just 2.5cm away. Aside from its sumptuous snapper, the V17 Pro also impresses with a 6.44in FHD+ display, Snapdragon 675 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4100mAh fast-charging battery that'll provide two days of charge. Blimey.