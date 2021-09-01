Samsung updates its A team with another affordable flagship impersonator

Affordable flagship rivals arrive so frequently these days, it’s a wonder anyone still saves up to buy a high-end handset. Take the Samsung Galaxy A03s: sequel to the A02s seen earlier this year, it ships with a 6.5in display, a trio of rear cameras plus a sizeable 5,000mAh cell to see you through the day. All for the bargain price of £139. OK, so there are some compromises which limit its killer abilities. Screen resolution is HD only, two of the rear cameras have a 2MP resolution and the fingerprint scanner is fitted to the side. Plus the software is skinned with Samsung’s One UI Core. But that’s still a whole lot of mobile for your moolah. And you could buy five for the cost of one Samsung Galaxy S21.