The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G combines super-fast connectivity with a 48MP quad-cam for $349

It wasn't that long ago that 5G was being touted as the next big thing. Time flies in the tech world, however, and now the super-fast technology is finally going mainstream. That's good news for consumers, mind, because it means affordable 5G handsets have started rearing their heads like cybernetic whack-a-moles. Take the new Samsung Galaxy A42 5G (£349), for example. The latest entry in the A Series line-up costs a smidge under £350, but features a multi-role 48MP quad-camera, 20MP selfie cam, a long-lasting 5000mAh battery, and an "immersive" 6.6in HD+ Super AMOLED display. That's all powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and comes wrapped in a textured 'prism dot' chassis that's available in Black, White, or Grey. If all of that technobabble has you giddier than a Spurs fan in the Skywalk, you'll be thrilled to hear the A42 5G is launching on November 6. Just hold it together for a few more weeks.