Royole’s FlexPai 2 unfolds with 5G

Being first doesn’t guarantee you’ll get remembered. Will Young won the first series of Pop Idol, but everyone thinks it was Gareth Gates – although that might have something to do with Jordan. What’s all this got to do with Royole’s FlexPai 2? Well you might’ve forgotten that its predecessor was actually the first phone in the world to have a folding screen – and its latest iteration is brighter and more colourful. Its 1920x1440 OLED is a whopping 7.8in (or 5.5in and 5.4in when folded up), with a Snapdragon 865 processor and up to 12GB of RAM inside to keep things running smoothly. You also get four cameras on the back, including a 64MP main snapper and a 116-degree ultra wide-angle one, plus 5G for all you early adopters. There’s no UK price yet, but in China it starts at ¥9988, which works out at around £1150 – that’s £650 less than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2.