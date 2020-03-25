The Royole FlexPai 2 will pack a bendy 7.8in display and 'super seamless' hinge

Chinese flexible display specialist Royole has lifted the lid on its upcoming FlexPai 2 foldable smartphone. Pitched as a significant upgrade on the FlexPai 1 (goodnight, sweet prince), the FlexPai 2 will feature a 7.8in foldable screen that uses 3rd Generation Cicada Wing Fully Flexible Display (FFD) tech. That new-and-improved bendy screen promises a 50 percent increase in brightness, accurate and vidid colours from any perspective, and a smooth folding experience after over 200,000 bends. The FlexPai 2 will combine its fancy display with a new proprietary 'Super Seamless & Stepless Hinge (3S Hinge) along with "state-of-the art" computing and memory upgrades. Given the FlexPai 2 is scheduled to launch in Q2 this year, we shouldn't have to wait long for more concrete specs and pricing details.