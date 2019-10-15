Realme has crammed a 90Hz AMOLED display and 64MP quad-cam into a €399 flagship

Realme has unveiled a new 'full speed flagship' called the Realme X2 Pro (€399), and it's quite the thing. The company has somehow managed to cram a top-end Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, a 64MP quad-camera, 6.5in Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and 4000mAh fast-charging battery into a device that retails for around 350 quid. Bafflingly, that's only the tip of the iceberg, and the X2 Pro also features some truly marvellous trimmings including a heaping of flash storage (64GB, 128GB, or 256GB options are available), up to 12GB of RAM, a new generation in-display fingerprint scanner, and dual Dolby Atmos certified stereo speakers. Crikey.