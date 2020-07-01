The Oppo A72 offers a 48MP quad camera and huge 5000mAh battery for just over £200

Oppo is back with yet another impossibly affordable blower Oppo A72 with some predictably big specs. The Chinese manufacturer has somehow managed to squeeze a mighty capable quad camera, 128GB of internal storage, 4GB RAM, a 6.5in Full HD+ display, and a stonking 5000mAh fast-charging battery into a handset that costs just £219.99. That quad cam is the undisputed star of the show, and combines a 48MP AI main camera, a 119-degree ultra wide angle lens, and two unique portrait-style lenses into a "constellation-array" that's capable of taking some pretty stunning shots. It can also be used to capture wide-angle and 120fps slow motion footage, along with crystal clear 4K video. Review as soon as we have one in our hands.