The Oppo A15 delivers a 13MP triple-camera and long-lasting battery for just £119

Oppo is launching another affordable handset in the UK, and this one will be its cheapest offering yet. The plucky A15 will cost a mere £119 when it hits shelves today, but what will you get for that conspicuously small price tag? Well, quite a lot actually. The sleek handset features a large 6.52in HD+ display, a 13MP triple-camera setup, long-lasting 4,230mAh battery, 4GB RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, and an 8MP front-camera for selfie devotees. Tantalising extras like a fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock add some upmarket varnish, and combine with the A15's curved chassis (avaialble in 'Mystery Blue' or 'Dynamic Black') to bring an element of understated class to proceedings. One for the Christmas list, perhaps?