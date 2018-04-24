Nubia’s Red Magic is a gaming smartphone with RGB lighting

News

Notches? Next. Edge to edge? Seen it all before. Facial scanning? Borrrring. No, what smartphones really need is RGB lighting. Nubia’s gaming-focused Red Magic phone sports a glowing LED strip on its back, the output of which you can customise to ‘mimic your gaming persona'. Built for serious on-the-go Fortnite, it has a sizeable 3,800mAh battery, 8GB of RAM and a triple-vented graphite heat sink to ensure your hands don’t get a singeing. With its black and red colour scheme and hexagonal camera, everything about this thing unashamedly screams GAMER. Under the hood is a slightly outdated Snapdragon 835, and it somewhat disappointingly it runs on Android 8.1 rather than actual magic. China pre-orders open on April 25, while there’s an Indiegogo campaign launching a day later, where it’s expected that the Red Magic will cost roughly $400.

