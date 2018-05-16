News
The notch-wielding OnePlus 6 is the company's flashiest flagship yet
More power, added gloss, and just a slightly higher price tag
We are part of The Trust Project What is it?
OnePlus has long been the handset of choice for people who want flagship flair and features at a more palatable price point, and that approach is exemplified anew with the OnePlus 6. Just revealed today, the OnePlus 6 packs a notch atop its screen like the Apple iPhone X and Huawei P20, and the near full-screen look should help this 6.26in Full Optic AMOLED display (at 1080p) truly shine. Add curved glass on the back, a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip inside, and a dual-camera setup and the OnePlus 6 can seemingly hang with the smartphone heavyweights in 2018. Starting at £469, it's still quite a bit cheaper than the Galaxy S9 or P20 Pro, to boot. And it's out next week, on 22 May.
Smartphones