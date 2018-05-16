The notch-wielding OnePlus 6 is the company's flashiest flagship yet

OnePlus has long been the handset of choice for people who want flagship flair and features at a more palatable price point, and that approach is exemplified anew with the OnePlus 6. Just revealed today, the OnePlus 6 packs a notch atop its screen like the Apple iPhone X and Huawei P20, and the near full-screen look should help this 6.26in Full Optic AMOLED display (at 1080p) truly shine. Add curved glass on the back, a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip inside, and a dual-camera setup and the OnePlus 6 can seemingly hang with the smartphone heavyweights in 2018. Starting at £469, it's still quite a bit cheaper than the Galaxy S9 or P20 Pro, to boot. And it's out next week, on 22 May.