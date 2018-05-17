The Nokia X6 is a high-quality low-cost smartphone that desperately wants to be an iPhone X

Perhaps calling it Nokia X would have been too on the nose. So instead we now have the Nokia X6 (from £150), Nokia’s first smartphone with a notch – and a slew of other features that make it look like an Android device had an illicit affair with an iPhone X, whereafter its offspring unceremoniously had the Nokia logo stamped on its chin. Still, there’s a lot to like: the 5.8in display; a 16MP selfie camera with face unlock; a dual 16MP+5MP mono set-up on the rear, which also has a fingerprint sensor; dynamic emoticons and dual-view mode photos; and serious clout from the Snapdragon 636 SoC combined with 4GB of RAM – or 6GB if you splash out on a pricier model. If you’re now all “iPhone who?”, be mindful of one tiny snag: this phone’s out in China on the 21st, but there’s no word yet when it’ll venture elsewhere.