Nokia announces six phones designed for the long haul

The glory days of Nokia mobiles might be long gone, but forget fighting for top spot anymore because the Finnish firm has announced six new phones it says is "pushing the boundaries of the mid-range". Yes, they essentially represent 'the new Arsenal'. The X-series, G-series and C-series have claimed (and commendable) durability and longevity in common – up to three days battery life, up to three years of monthly security updates and up three years of operating system support, before presumably you can't bear to look at them anymore. In ascending order then, the C10, C20, G10, G20 and X10 are topped by the Nokia X20 (available April 19 from £299.99), packing a Snapdragon 480 5G chip, running Android 11 on an a 6.67in Full HD+ punch-hole display with 6GB of RAM (8GB version £319.99) and 128GB storage. Camera-wise there's a 32MP front snapper and 64MP quad array on the rear with an all-new Dual-Sight feature that can activate two lenses simoultaneously to capture multiple angles of the story. There's no wall charger or earphones in the box, but if you do need to buy one direct from Nokia all money raised is donated to the Clear Rivers charity helping to rid international waterways of plastic waste – we salute this initiative.