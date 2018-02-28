Movi is an Android smartphone with a built-in projector

When you’ve just recorded a particularly good video of your dog going bonkers at the sight of its own reflection, it seems a shame for such a masterpiece to be confined to your phone’s puny screen. With the Movi smartphone, it doesn’t have to be. On the surface it looks like a pretty run-of-the-mill Android phone - 5.5in FHD screen, 16MP rear camera, USB-C, fingerprint reader - but Movi has a party trick: a built-in 720P pico projector. At the touch of an on-screen button, you can beam whatever the phone's display is showing onto a wall or ceiling, be that YouTube videos, your holiday snaps or an episode of The Good Place. Images project up to 100in in size, and with 50 lumens of brightness they should look decent enough in a darkened room. The unlocked phone runs on an octacore MediaTek processor with Android Nougat 7.0, while a 4,000 mAh battery should see easily see you through a big-screen movie or two. Order now for $599.