The Mous FlexLine is an ultra-strong charging cable that can tow cars

Tired of cables that fray, tangle, and split? Well, you're in luck, because Mous just updated its portfolio with the all new Apple MFi certified FlexLine (£29.99), a 1.5m charging and data-sync cable that's so durable it can tow cars and hoist humans (though we don't recommend you try either of those things at home). Designed to put its competitors to shame, the Flexline has been reinforced with a woven aramid carbon fibre layer that's both flexible and durable, and when tested was able to withstand over 10,000 bends and weights of 140kg. The hardy USB-A to iPhone Lightning Port cable is also capable of high-speed sync and charging, and even features double-clamped port heads that should be able to take a fair bit of punishment. So, if you're keen to replace that battered old iPhone charger you've been lugging around for years, the FlexLine might be the one you've been waiting for.