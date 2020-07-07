Motorola’s Moto G 5G Plus brings super speed to the masses

By now we all know what to expect from a new Moto phone: good specs at a far more wallet-friendly price than rival blowers. And the Moto G 5G Plus ticks all the boxes. The €349 handset offers both 4G and 5G connectivity, the latter obviously being the headline feature. But there’s more to talk about, like a 90Hz 6.7in FHD+ display with HDR10 support and a super skinny 21:9 aspect ratio which should make it a great mini cinema phone. Camera-wise, you’re looking at a 48MP main snapper, a 5MP macro sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor. Flip the phone around and you’ll also find the company’s first dual selfie camera setup, comprised of a 16MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor for those big family selfies you hate being in so much. Throw in a Snapdragon 765 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery and even a 3.5mm headphone jack, and you’re getting a lot bang for your buck. Pick one up from tomorrow.