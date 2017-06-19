LG G6+ gets superior sound and a sizeable storage upgrade

What makes the G6+ plus-ier than the regular G6? Take the quad-DAC from LG's Korea-only model and wireless charging from the US variant, then combine 'em with 128GB of on-board storage. That means superior sound and cable-free top-ups, all in one phone. The new model keeps the same dual-camera cleverness, Snapdragon 821 CPU and ultra-skinny display bezels, but adds a trio of new colours: Optical Astro Black, Optical Marine Blue and Optical Terra Gold. All three keep the black finish around the front, so as not to distract from that pin-sharp QHD+ screen. They'll come bundled with a pair of premium B&O Play earphones, too, to really put that DAC to good use. No word on when it'll launch just yet, or where, but fingers crossed it won't just be in LG's home territory this time around.