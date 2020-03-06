Doogee’s N100 is like a phone with two batteries

Had you head turned by the 5000mAh battery inside Motorola’s G8 Power? That’s nothing compared to what Doogee’s Android 9-powered N100 (£160) is packing underneath its 5.99in Full HD display. The 10,000mAh battery offers up to 350 hours of standby time, meaning you could go on holiday for two weeks and not take a charger, and 100 hours of talktime for all those weirdos who use their phones to actually ring people. These numbers are always achieved in highly unnatural lab conditions, so the real-world figures will be lower, but that’s still a proper whopper of a battery. It’s even got 10W fast wireless charging, although that’s a relative term when you’ve got so much juice to refill. Elsewhere you get a 21MP dual rear camera, 4GB of RAM and an MTK 8 core Helio P23 processor, although with just 64GB onboard, it’s a shame the storage isn’t as generous as the battery.