The Thermomix TM6 is a techy kitchen assistant that can do almost everything

Kitchen gadgets that claim to do it all are nothing new, but it's rare to see any of them actually make good on that promise. The ($1,499), however, might be about to buck that trend. The flashy smart cooker is billed as your personal sous-chef, and can apparently do the job of 20 different devices. We're talking slow cooking, browning, caramelising, fermenting, boiling, kneading, chopping, pre-rinsing, mixing, pureeing, steaming, sautéing, and frying - and that's just the tip of the iceberg. As if you weren't already impressed enough, the TM6 also features a 6.8 inch touchscreen display that allows for ease-of-use and direct access to Cookidoo - an online library of over 40,000 delicious recipes. We know you're excited, but you'll have to wait until the summer to get your hands on this one.